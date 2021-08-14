Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Medifast stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,570. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.30. Medifast has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

