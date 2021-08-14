Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.
Medifast stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,570. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.30. Medifast has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
