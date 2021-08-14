Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MGPPF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Megaport has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59.
About Megaport
