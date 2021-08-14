MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 37,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,278. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $593.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock worth $343,955 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

