Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 4.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 1.73% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $137,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $12.41. 2,386,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,653. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

