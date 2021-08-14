Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

NYSE MDP traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $46.36. 299,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,008. Meredith has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

