Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 146.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRSN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $873.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.43.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,152 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.