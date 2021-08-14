Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

