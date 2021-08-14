Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to announce $8.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $40.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

MESO opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

