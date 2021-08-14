MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in MetLife by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

