MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.