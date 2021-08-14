MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. 41,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,248. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.25. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $83,382.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,188 shares of company stock valued at $701,524 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

