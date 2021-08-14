Michael Sheresky Sells 159 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

