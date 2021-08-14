Micromines Price Tops $0.0000 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Micromines has a total market cap of $69,778.15 and $57.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00153811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.32 or 1.00170522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00874340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

