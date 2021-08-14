Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $378,784.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel L. Poppen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84.

MU opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

