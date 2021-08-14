Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $75.03, but opened at $72.84. Micron Technology shares last traded at $69.51, with a volume of 1,385,092 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

