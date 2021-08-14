Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.09. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

