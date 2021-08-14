Milestone Scientific (MLSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific has set its Q1 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. On average, analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MLSS stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

