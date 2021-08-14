Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.44 Million in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITHXU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHXU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

