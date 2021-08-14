Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 2,116.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,558 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,987,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

