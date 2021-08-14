Millennium Management LLC Sells 253,924 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,402 shares of company stock worth $1,678,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

