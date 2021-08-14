Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163,730 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,530 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $444.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

