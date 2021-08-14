Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Cap of $17.03 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and $25,515.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,582,066,860 coins and its circulating supply is 4,376,857,293 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

