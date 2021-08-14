Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 137,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

