Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $315,000 in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 3,558,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

