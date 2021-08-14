Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,619 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 21,832,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

