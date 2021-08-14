Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 42,228 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 136,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,551. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.