Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 4,245 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FormFactor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,309,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 285,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,821. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.59.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

