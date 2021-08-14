Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 4,581 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.29% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 2,690,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

