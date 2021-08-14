Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 575 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,618. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

