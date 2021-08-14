Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 9,049 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $48.91. 420,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,284. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.