Miriam Aguirre Sells 74,652 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

