Mist Price Tops $0.14 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $8.57 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00876498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00101217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043953 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

