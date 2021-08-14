Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 123,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,049. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

