Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Lowered by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 1,104,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,018. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

