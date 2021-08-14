MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $105.50 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003426 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.07 or 0.06960790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.54 or 0.01435554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00387568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00140957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.11 or 0.00576553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00353482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.00302098 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

