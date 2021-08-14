Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27. Mondi has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.