Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.70 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $3,467.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00102558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

