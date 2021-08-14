Monument Capital Management Acquires 208 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $717.17. 16,671,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,786,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $660.54. The stock has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.33 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

