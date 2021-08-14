Monument Capital Management Acquires 7,684 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $4,637,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 545,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,790. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

