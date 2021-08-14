Monument Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 597,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 1,119,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

