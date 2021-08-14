Monument Capital Management Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,196,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 117,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 123,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.