Monument Capital Management Has $3.62 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.98. 2,402,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

