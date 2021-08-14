Monument Capital Management Invests $321,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.1% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 103,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

