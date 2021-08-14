Monument Capital Management Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

