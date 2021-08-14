Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 665.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 184.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.09 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.