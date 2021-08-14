Morgan Stanley Has $14.62 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 53,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

