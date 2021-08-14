Morgan Stanley Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,506,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nokia worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

