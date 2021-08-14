Morgan Stanley Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. IMARA has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

