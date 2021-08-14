Morgan Stanley Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $80.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.03. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 128,878 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 292,343 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

