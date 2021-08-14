Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

